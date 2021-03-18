Rep joins Anambra governorship race

Rep. Chris Azubogu (PDP-Anambra), has joined the race for the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election, under the plate form of the Peoples Democratic (PDP).

Azubogu, who represent Nnewi North/Nnewi South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly,  disclosed this when he spoke with newsmen shortly after obtaining his nomination and expression of interest at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja.

He pledged to prioritise education and youth empowerment, if as Anambra Governor.

“I have developed a clear blueprint core areas to bring about genuine for Anambra, especially in fighting our greatest threat, which is youth unemployment.

“We will create a strong and virile , security and right infrastructure that will aid economic growth and that will empower our youths and women.

“We are working out clear programmes which have been tested and proven overtime to drive development, governance, comprehensive and inclusive dividends for the people of the state,” he said.

He urged the PDP to settle for a candidate with the required capacity to champion its cause in the Nov. 6 poll.()

