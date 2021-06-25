Rep inaugurates hall, other facilities for Ekiti communities

Mr Ibrahim Olanrewaju, a House of Representatives member, representing Ekiti North Federal Constituency II, on Friday inaugurated and handed over the community, Ewu-Ekiti Community Hall in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti.



The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the inauguration of the newly built community hall was performed by the Chairman of the All Progress Congress (APC), Ekiti state chapter, Mr Paul Omotosho in Ewu-Ekiti.



Speaking at the event, Olarenwaju said his gesture was in fulfilment of his promise, saying Ewu Ekiti is a loving community which deserved the project for various events within the community.



The Federal lawmaker said the hall was also put in place to honour the community’s traditional ruler’s request during his electioneering campaign, in the last general election.



“We are here to keep our promise for the good people of Ewu-Ekiti for their support for my mandate and the government of Gov. Kayode Fayemi-led administration.



”We can only charge them to continue to cooperate with the present administration in other to enjoy more developmental projects in the community,” he said.



In his remarks, the Elewu of Ewu-Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi appreciated the lawmaker for the befitting hall, built for the community.



He described the donor as a promise keeper who had made the people of the community proud by his action.



“I commend Ibrahim, on behalf of the good people of Ewu-Ekiti for putting the project in place and I am also appealing for more projects before expiration of his tenure,” the traditional ruler said.



The State APC Chairman, Paul Omotosho congratulated the facilitator of the project for diing his constituency and the party proud.



He described the lawmaker as a master performer, who had proven to be a lover of community development.



“This gesture is worthy of emulation and I am sure it was due to his political school of learning in Gov. Kayode Fayemi.



“This is a worthwhile ceremony which deserves a loud ovation,” he said.



Omotosho urgeed residents and the entire constituency of the lawmaker to continue to support him and the APC to enable them enjoy more dividends of democracy.



NAN reports that other projects that were inaugurated across other towns in the constituency by the lawmaker included; Borehole at Eda Oniyo Ekiti in Ilejemeje local government, Imoko community hall in Otun Ekiti and newly constructed road beside King’s Palace at Otun Ekiti.



The events were attended by government officials, party members and well wishers of the lawmaker across the federal constituency namely Ido/Osi, Moba and Ilejemeje local government areas.(NAN)

