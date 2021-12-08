Rep. Hunpe commends FG on release of N15bn for Badagry Expressway

Rep Babatunde Hunpe, a lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency, has commended the Federal Government on the release of N15billion for the rehabilitation of the Agbara – Badagry expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the N15 billion released for the construction work is funds from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) tax credit.

In an interview with the NAN in Lagos, Hunpe, said that the release of the fund would fast track completion of the project.

“With the N15 billion announced on Sunday that would be given to the contractor working on Badagry expressway from the NNPC tax credit, this would further fast track construction of the road.

“To Almighty God be the glory that our efforts in the areas of representation is yielding good results.

“My appreciation goes to the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Raji Fashola, and his team, for their efforts on the road.

“I thank them for their support, passion and love for the people of Badagry Federal Constituency and Lagos state.

“They are never tired of my visits and calls at all times.

“Again, to our able Minister of Works and Housing, like Oliver Twist we still look forward to SUKU IV support for the year 2021.

“Because we believe strongly that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari knows the importance of this road as a link to other West African countries in terms of trade and other Bi literal relations benefit.

“If completed on time, it will surely contribute to our country economy growth,” he said.

Hunpe said that the completion of Lagos Badagry expressway would also compliment the Deep Seaport Project and attract investment to the town.

“Timely completion of the international expressway also compliments the Deep Seaport project which we expect Mr President to do the ground breaking ceremony anytime soon.

“Hence, our vibrant youth and women will have great employment opportunities and our Badagry will also be open to many other economic and business opportunities through the Free trade Zones attached to the project,” he said.

The lawmaker urged the people of Badagry to support the administration of Buhari and embrace the good representation of the time and shun all the side attractions of “OWANBE”.

“I therefore appeal to my dear people to embrace the good representation of our time and reject all the side attractions of “OWANBE “for this development to continue as we promised.

NAN reports that the Federal Controller of Works, Mr Kayode Popoola, had on Sunday announced that the Federal Government had released money for the rehabilitation of the 46km Agbara-Badagry -Seme Expressway .

The 46 km highway was awarded to CGC Construction Company in October 2018 at a cost of N63.2 billion.

Lagos-Badagry expressway is part of the projects NNPC is funding under the Tax Credit Scheme among the 21 roads selected nationwide. (NAN)

