Rep. Hembe defects from APGA to APC

Rep. Herman Hembe, representing Konshisha/Vandeikya Federal Constituency in Benue has defected from All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hembe announced his defection at Tuesday’s plenary, declining to state reasons for his action.

Reacting, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader of the House said that Hembe’s defection was unconstitutional.

Elumelu said that there was no crisis in APGA to warrant the lawmaker’s defection, adding that his action was not in the best interest of democracy in Nigeria.