Rep harps on voting candidates with accomplishments

By Leonard Okachie

Chief Sam Onuigbo, Member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/ Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia, has urged Nigerians to vote for individuals with integrity and accomplishments in the forthcoming general elections.

Onuigbo made the call on Friday in Umuahia when he presented car gifts (Toyota Sienna) to selected members of his constituency.

The All Progressives Congress Senatorial Candidate for Abia Central said that the election would not be about parties but candidates’ track records.

He said: “This election is about individuals with accomplishments, integrity; that is what will count.

“It is obvious that the people are looking for those who are credible, transparent, effective, accessible and responsive.”

The two-term legislator urged his constituents to look at his score card over the years and use it to judge him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onuigbo recently got the senatorial slot through the Court of Appeal sitting Owerri, after months of legal battle with Chief Emeka Atuma.

He expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious in spite of the legal battle which stalled his campaigns.

On the car gifts, Onuigbo said that the gesture was in recognition of some of his constituents who had shown commitment.

The lawmaker, who have been involved in other forms of empowerment, urged the three tiers of government to prioritise youth empowerment to reduce restiveness and unemployment.

Mr Chuks Ubani, a farmer and beneficiary of the gift, expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for the gesture.

“I’m not surprised by this gift because Rep. Onuigbo has empowered a lot of people in his constituency.

“I’m going to ensure that this car is beneficial not only to me and my family, but also to others,” Onuigbo, who hailed from Oboro Village in Ikwuano Local Government Area, said.(NAN)