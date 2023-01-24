Rep. Gagdi woos Plateau voters for APC

By Polycarp Auta

Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC- Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam) in Plateau has advised his constituents and all Plateau voters to vote candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the forthcoming general elections to attract more development.

Gagdi gave the advice while inaugurating his Campaign Council on Monday in Dengi, Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau.

According to him, the APC-led administration has done well in delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians; hence it deserves re-election to do more for the people.

The lawmaker, who promised to take all legitimate steps to ensure his party retained power at all levels, called on his constituents to support his re-election bid and those of all APC candidates.

“We are determined to deliver APC from top to bottom in Plateau and this is because the party has not failed us.

“We have witnessed different developmental strides under President Muhammadu Buhari and our dear governor, Simon Lalong.

“’Today, we have legacy projects spread across Plateau; countless rural roads have been constructed; more federal presence is felt in the state through various interventions and employment opportunities have been created.

“For us to have more of these developments, I call on all residents of Plateau to vote Bola Tinubu as president, Nentawe Yilwatda as governor and all candidates of the APC in February,’’ he charged.

On his re-election bid, Gagdi said that his achievements in the last three years were visible enough to speak for him, but promised to do more if re-elected.

“We have done a lot for the people of this constituency in the last three years, but it not enough.

“Our achievements in the areas of education, construction of rural roads, hospitals; provision of potable water, rural electrification, agriculture and human capital development are not hidden.

“In 2019, I had a covenant with my people to deliver good governance to them and have not failed even though I am human. I am determined to do more

“I call on the electorate to give me their mandate again so that we will be able to touch those areas we are yet to address in ensuring that they have better and quality representation,’’ Gagdi said.

In his remarks, Mr Philip Dasun, Director-General of the campaign council, promised that it would work assiduously to actualise its mandate of ensuring Gagdi’s re-election to provide quality representation for the people. (NAN)