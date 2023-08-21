Rep. Gagdi urges Labour Minister Lalong to address minimum wage

By Femi Ogunshola

Rep. Yusuf Gagdi, Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Navy, has urged new Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, to brace up to address civil servants’ minimum wage issue in the country.

Gagdi who represents Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State made the call in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Gagdi, described Lalong’s appointment as a round peg in a round hole, urged him to ensure that the wages of Nigerian workers could be dignifying for their labour to their fatherland.

He also urged the minister to tackle headlong the prevalence of unemployment among Nigerian youths.

The lawmaker expressed confidence that Lalong would justify the trust reposed in him by President Bola Tinubu and make Plateau proud in the assignment given to him.

He described Lalong’s appointment as Minister of Labour as a testament of the labour-friendly policies, which he had demonstrated as governor of Plateau.

“On this occasion of your inauguration as the Minister of Labour and Employment in the ‘Renewed Hope’ cabinet of President Bola Tinubu, I celebrate you and dare say it is a testimony of your unrivaled record.

“As the leader of All Progressives Congress in Plateau State, we do not doubt your competence and capacity to represent the state in the Federal Executive Council.

“You have always proven your capability in every task assigned to you; the most recent being successfully leading APC’s presidential campaign to a resounding victory in the 2023 election,” he added.(NAN)

