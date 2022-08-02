Rep Gagdi promises more people’ oriented projects for constituents

By Polycarp Auta

Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau) has promised to initiate more projects that will have direct impact on the lives of his constituents.

Gagdi, representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency made the promise on Tuesday in Pankshin.

He spoke when he presented the gazetted copy of the Act upgrading the Federal College of Education, Pankshin to a Federal University of Education to the management of the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the bill sponsored by Gagdi, for the upgrading of the college to a federal university, after it was passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

Gagdi, who was visibly excited with the development, said that the move would improve the quality of teachers produced in the institution, adding that it would also attract more development to the area.

“The institution is expected to provide and promote sound basic education training as a foundation for the development of Nigeria, taking into account indigenous culture and the need to enhance national unity.

“It will also provide higher education and foster a systematic advancement of the science and art of teacher education among other objectives.

“So today, we are here to present the official gazette of Act for upgrading of the college to a university to the management of the college to enable them begin to put all modalities on ground.

“I am so happy with this development because it will provide my people with a lot of opportunities.

“So, I want to assure my people that we will continue to do our best and ensure that we lobby and initiate more projects that will have impact in their lives,’’ he said

The lawmaker said that the institution would serve every Nigerian irrespective of tribe, creed, sex and political affiliation, adding that no qualified person would be denied admission or employment.

“The university will among other things encourage the advancement of learning and hold out to all persons without distinction of race, creed, sex or political conviction.

“It will offer academic programmes leading to the award of certificates, first degrees, post-graduate, diploma and higher degrees with emphasis on planning, developmental and adaptive skills in education.

“It will also offer technology, applied science, agriculture, commerce, arts, social science, humanities, management and allied professional disciplines.’’

According to him, it will produce socially mature experts in education with capabilities not to only understand educational needs of Nigeria as a nation, but also to exploit existing educational infrastructure and improve on it to develop new ones.

Gagdi thanked the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan for passing the bill and President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the bill into an Act.

Responding, Dr Amos Cirfat, the Provost of the college thanked Gagdi for initiating the bill, adding that the university would improve the educational and economic activities of the people in the area.

He said that all modalities had been put in place toward the smooth take-off of the university, adding that other challenges would be surmounted as the institution commences academic activities. (NAN)

