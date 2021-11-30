Rep Gagdi mourns demise of Plateau lawmaker

Rep. Yusuf Gagdi APC-Plateau) has mourned the demise of Mr Henry Longs, member representing Pankshin South in the Plateau House of Assembly.

Longs died on during a brief illness.

In condolence message on in Jos, Gagdi, who represents Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency, described the deceased as a dogged of the people, who stood for the downtrodden in the society.

“Longs was a legal luminary of inestimable prowess and a dogged of the good people of Pankshin South.

“He was an active voice of the downtrodden in Ninth  Plateau State Assembly.

“The lawmaker will be greatly missed for his legislative activism and doggedness in the defence of human rights,“ he said.

Gagdi prayed God to his soul eternal rest and his immediate family and constituents the fortitude to bear the irreparable lost. (NAN)

