Rep. Gagdi felicitates Gbajabiamila at 60

By Polycarp Auta

Rep. Yusuf Gagdi ( APC-Plateau) has felicitated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila on his 60th birthday anniversary celebration.



Gagdi, representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency in a congratulatory message on Saturday in Jos, described Gbajabiamila as a ”leader per excellence”.



The lawmaker commended Gbajabiamila for his sterling leadership qualities, adding that he runs an all-inclusive leadership in the house of representatives.



”I am indeed proud of your inspiring and all-inclusive leadership style especially in ensuring that all members of the ninth assembly are carried along in the scheme of things.



”You have distinguished yourself as a great leader and I am proud to associate and identify with you on this special occasion of your birthday celebration.



”The ninth assembly under your leadership has recorded many feats in terms of quality and quantity of bills and motions passed to better the lots of Nigerians.



”Sir, I celebrate you on this special day and pray that God grants you opportunity for higher responsibilities in the nearest future,” he said.(NAN)

