Rep facilitates relief materials worth N30m for flood victims

A member of the House of Representatives, Nicholas Ossai (PDP-Delta), has facilitated relief materials, worth N30 million, to flood victims in Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency of Delta, indicating that they were made available by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

In a statement issued on Sunday, Ossai said that the materials, which have been distributed, includes roofing zinc, nails, ceiling boards, a trailer load of cement, mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets, clothings, food items, among others.

While distributing the materials, Ossai commended the management of NEMA for responding to request to bring succour to the people despite torrents of competing requests on their desks.

The lawmaker pledged to keep fighting for the good of the constituency with all the legislative instruments and privileges available to him without hesitation.

“Using my office and unique legislative lobbying skills to engage government agencies to attract this kind of interventions and more, that benefit my people, is truly what I believe representation is all about.

“I pledge to continue to fight for opportunities for my people; fighting for the people has always been my major inspiration in public service,” he said.

Ossai sympathised with the victims of the flood which ravaged most communities and livelihood in the constituency.

According to him, all the communities received building materials and other relief support to drive the ‘rebuild and restore devastated homes focus of the programme.’

He urged the communities, clans and groups to make good use of the items for the benefit of the people. (NAN)