Rep. Dachung Bagos (PDP-Plateau) has donated sewing machines to 40 young women in his constituency.

Bagos, representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau, presented the machines to the beneficiaries on Friday in Vom, Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the gesture is part of his drive to move young people out of poverty and make them self reliant.

He explained that the young women were trained in sewing and designing, adding that the sewing machines would serve as starter packs for them to put the skills acquired into use.

“We have trained these young women for three months in sewing and designing and today we are here to present these machines to enable them begin a new life.

“This has been my passion even before I became a representative; to move youth and women out of poverty.

“We have a monitoring mechanism to ensure that these items are not sold but put into good use for their personal benefits and that of their families and the society in general,” he said.

Bagos also inaugurated the hall he built in Turu community of Vwang District, a one kilometre road network and a box culvert constructed in the same community.

He said the one kilometre road is part of the 8.7 kilometres road network he had earmarked for construction in the area.

The lawmaker assured his constituents of his commitment to attract more projects that would have direct bearing on their lives.

“Our agenda is to ensure that after our 1,466 days in office, our presence will be felt in the 10 districts that make up this constituency,”he said.

Speaking at the event, Sen. Istifanus Gyang, (PDP-Plateau North), described Bagos as a worthy son of the state.Gyang, commended Bagos for the feat, and urged him to do more for his people.

“What we are witnessing today is the dividends of good representation and democracy and is commendable.

“This will also encourage political participation and discourage voter apathy at the grassroots, ” Gyang said.

On his part, the District Head of Vwang, Da Gyang Balak, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture and assured him of the people’s prayers and support to succeed. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

