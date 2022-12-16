Rep. empowers 300 women, youth in Plateau with cash

By Polycarp Auta

Rep. Dachung Bagos (PDP-Plateau) says he has empowered 300 women and youth, largely widows and orphans, with cash and other items from his constituency.

Bagos presented cash to the beneficiaries at the end of a training on the Promotion and Development of Animal Production and Husbandry he organised in conjunction with the Federal College of Veterinary and Medical Laboratory Technology, Vom, on Friday in Jos

The lawmaker, who represents Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of the state, said that gesture aimed making the beneficiaries venture into livestock farming.

Bagos, who was represented at the event by his wife, Lydia Bagos, said that the gesture would enable the beneficiaries to become self-employed, adding that it would enable them expand on their farming activities for more productivity and profit making.

He explained that the empowerment scheme aimed at providing financial and material support for rural women and youth within his constituency for self-sustainability.

“This empowerment programme came at the time that is most needed so that people will take advantage and go into farming, especially animal husbandry to have sustainable means of livelihood now that the country has challenges of employment.

‘“The training is to make the beneficiaries become self-sustain and to take them out of poverty.

‘“It will also support existing poverty alleviation and women empowerment programs and schemes to improve agricultural development in the constituency,” he said.

Mr Otunba Victor, the Chairman of Project Verification Agency, Federal College of Veterinary and Medical Laboratory Technology, commended the efforts od the lawmaker aimed at impacting on his constituents through numerous projects and empowerment programmes.

“We are happy because Bagos has been doing great as he always makes sure that whatever he is doing gets to the beneficiaries; we are happy and proud to be part of his development for his constituency,” he said.

He, however, advised the beneficiaries to put into good use the knowledge gained from the training and the cash to become useful to themselves, families and communities.

One of the beneficiaries, Ajiji Markus, from Jos East thanked the lawmaker for gesture and promised to make use of the opportunity to better his life and that of his family.

Another beneficiary and widow, Mrs Kenang Pwajok from Jos South, also appreciated the kind gesture, adding that the grant would help to boost her livestock farming.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)