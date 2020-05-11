Rep donates truck load of noodles to constituents

Rep.Fatuhu Muhammad representing Daura/Sandamu/Maiadua federal constituency has donated a truck load of noodles to his constituents to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown.



Muhammad, represented by his personal assistant, Mr Aliyu Haruna presented the items at a ceremony on Monday in Daura.



He said that the noodles would be distributed to the less privileged across the three Local Government Areas (LGAs) of his constituency as palliative cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown.



Muhammad urged Muslim faithful to intensify prayers during the Ramadan fast so they can build their faith in Allah.

He also urged them to pray for Allah’s protection against COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker had recently disbursed N8.2million cash as a palliative to 1650 vulnerable households in Daura to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown.(NAN)

