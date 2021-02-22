Rep. donates N100m educational materials to Anambra schools

Rep. Chinedu Obidigwe (APGA), the lawmaker, representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, has donated educational and instructional materials to some schools in the area.

Presenting the materials to the benefitting schools on Monday at Fr. Joseph’s Memorial Secondary School, Aguleri, Obidigwe said the items were worth over N100 million.

He said that the gesture was part of his efforts to fulfill his campaign promise to his constituents.

He further said the materials were intended to complement the efforts of Gov. Willie Obiano in providing quality and affordable education in the state.

“You will agree with me that over the last few years, education in Anambra has progressively improved.

“Pupils, students, the teaching staff, schools and government need all the support we can offer to enhance education in our beloved state,” he said.

Obidigwe said that the items included computer sets, WiFi equipment, books, modern classroom chairs, desks, lockers and office equipment.

He described the donation as part of his strategy to scale up school enrollment in the state.

He urged the managements and students of the benefitting schools to ensure proper use of the materials.

He also called on youths and communities to secure the materials against theft and vandalism so they could serve the intended purpose.

In a remark, Mr Sylvester Orji-Okafor, the Transition Committee Chairman, Anambra West Local Government Area, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture and assured him that the items would be put to good use.

The benefitting schools include Fr. Joseph’s Memorial Secondary School, Aguleri, Crowther Memorial Secondary School, Umuikwu-Anam, Michael Tansi Secondary School, Eziagulu Otu, Aguleri and Col. Mike Attah Secondary School Mkpunando Aguleri.

Others are Archbishop Patterson Seminary Secondary School, Igbariam, Government Technical Secondary School, Umueri, Justice Chinwuba Secondary School, Aguleri, Fr. Tansi Secondary School, Aguleri and Community Secondary School, Umueze Anam. (NAN)