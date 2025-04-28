Rep disburses ₦35.1m to 1,100 students

Rep. Abdulmalik Zubairu (APC-Zamfara) has disbursed a total of ₦35.1 million to 1,100 tertiary students from Bungudu and Maru Local Government Areas.

By Ishaq Zaki



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zubairu represents Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The 1,100 students were drawn from five different tertiary institutions within Zamfara State.

Speaking during the disbursement exercise in Bungudu town on Sunday, Zubairu said the gesture was part of his interventions to support education.

Zubairu, represented by the Chairman of his Scholarship Committee, Malam Muhammad Adamu, said the beneficiaries were studying various courses.

The students came from Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara, and Zamfara College of Agricultural Technology, Bakura, among others.

Other beneficiaries attended the College of Health Science and Technology, Tsafe; Federal College of Education Technical, Gusau; and Zamfara College of Arts and Sciences, Gusau.

Zubairu noted that the gesture aims to support students from less privileged families who struggle to pay their school fees.

“Today, we are disbursing a total of ₦35.1 million as scholarship grants to 1,100 tertiary students,” he added.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Isah Shehu and Sharifa Bashir commended the lawmaker for his support.

According to them, the gesture would reduce the economic hardship faced by less privileged students.

“We extend our gratitude to the lawmaker for his kind gesture,” they said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)