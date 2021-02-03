Rep commends Buhari for approving Federal Polytechnic,Shendam

Rep. Komsol Longgap (APC, Mikang/Quan Pan/Shendam) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Shendam.

The polytechnic is to commence academic activities in October.

Longgap ,while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Jos, said that the gesture by Buhari would address the educational needs of his constituents, Plateau citizens and other Nigerians.

According to him, the polytechnic is a product of the synergy of efforts by Plateau sons and daughters led by Gov. Simon Lalong.

“Education is very important to the society and my constituents have been eager and praying for a federal polytechnic.

“My predecessor sponsored the bill for the establishment of the polytechnic in the 8th Assembly and because of the yearnings of people, I reintroduced it in the 9th Assembly.

“And with the collaboration of Gov. Lalong, Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs, Deputy Speaker House Representatives, Idris Wase and other Plateau sons and daughters, we now have a polytechnic in Shendam,” he said.

Longgap further said that he had submitted a bill for the establishment of a federal medical centre in Piapung, Mikang Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, deliberations on the bill will commence when the National Assembly reconvenes.

He explained that a federal medical centre was necessary in the area because of the difficult terrain.

Longgap said that many people had died on their way from Shendam to Jos for treatment.

“If we are able to secure a federal medical centre in Piapung, it would alleviate the sufferings of the people and reduce the deaths caused by lack of a standard hospital”. (NAN)