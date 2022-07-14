Rep cautions against violence in Osun guber poll

Rep. Taofeek Ajilesoro (APC-Osun), has cautioned political leaders against violence before, during and after the July 16 Osun governorship election.

Ajilesoro , representing Ife Federal Constituency at House of Representatives, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ile-Ife.

He said that all contestants should know that it’s only God that give power, because all powers in heaven and on earth belong to Him.

According to him, it’s not necessary that one must kill and destroy lives and property before achieving ones goals, but should allow the will of God to manifest.

“Don’t let us kill our fellow human beings, just because of our selfish ambition, but allow God to uplift you, for it is God who has power to enthrone and dethrones.

“Allow electorate to vote for their conscience whom they believe can lead them without buyers or violence,” he stated.

Ajilesoro appealed to both politicians and electorate to give peace a chance and shun all forms of violence for them to achieve their aim, saying that election should be a matter of choice and not a way of forcefulness.

“Election will come and go, while the truth remains the same, we all must ensure maintain of our peaceful coexistence, for killing and destruction cannot bring any positive gain to the mankind,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

