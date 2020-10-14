Rep canvasses support for Delta flood victims

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Nicholas Ossai (PDP-Delta) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to send aid to flood victims in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta. Ossai made the call while briefing newsmen at the National Assembly on Wednesday in Abuja. Ossai who represents Ndokwa/Ukwuanl Federal Constituency of Delta said that more than 90 per cent of the area was submerged.

“For two weeks, the Ndokwa East Communities of Delta have been bedeviled by constant and frightening downpour. “It is being accompanied by excessive flooding and erosion that are seriously and presently wreaking havoc in the communities. “This unprecedented downpour has aggravated the already existing and saturated wetland of the communities which is occasioned by repeated ocean surges due to perennial flooding. “The affected communities are Ossissa, Onyah, Ase, Ushie, Ibedeni, Asagba, Aballa-Uno, Agballa-Obodo, Agballa Oshimili, Uchi, Okpai, Onuaboh, Inyi, Benekuku, Aboh and Onyah. “Others are Asaba-Ase, Ibrede, Ashaka, Afor, Abalagáda, Umuolu, Igbuku, Obettim, Obodo-Okolafa, Iyadama, 0nuogboko, Utagba-Ogbe, Utagba-Uno, Ogume, Onitsha-Ukwuani, Akarri, Umuolu, just to mention a few,” he said. Ossai who is the Chairman, House Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements said that schools, farmlands, health centres, places of worship were seriously affected.

According to him, more than 150 households have been rendered homeless particularly children and women and more are still being affected daily. The legislator said that what worsened the situation was the deplorable economic condition of the peasant farmers in those agrarian communities. Ossai said that the communities were often prone to serious environmental disaster as a result of vulnerability to constant coastal flooding and erosion from the River Niger. The rep said that the communities not also produced oil and gas the nation depended on, it also generated power being used across the country.

According to him, the country owes the area the duty of care given its contribution to the development of the nation. Ossai said that government should come to the aid of the people to avert any possible protest or crisis. The legislator urged the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Mrs Aisha Farouk, to visit the areas and put a smile on the faces of the people as she did in Zamfara, Katsina and Kano. Ossai also called on the Ecological Fund office to conduct an environmental survey with a view to addressing the excessive flooding in the area. He further urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to urgently provide relief materials for the flood victims in accordance with section 6 (j) of NEMA Act. (NAN)