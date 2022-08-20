Rep calls for establishment of 2 military bases in Kanam

By Polycarp Auta

A member of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Gagdi, has called for the establishment of two military Forward Operation Bases (FBOs) in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau.



Gagdi made the request when he visited Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in Jos.



The lawmaker, who visited the Commander on Friday, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Jos.



According to him, the request followed the upsurge in banditry, kidnapping and other forms of security breaches in some communities in the local government area.

Gagdi, who represents Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke federal constituency, said that the FOBs would help to contain the activities of marauders operating in the hinterland of Kanam communities.



He added that it would also secure the communities, particularly the huge farming population toiling to cultivate their farms.



”During the visit, I made a strong case for the establishment of two military Forward Operation Bases in Kanam in order to facilitate rapid response to security needs of the area.



”I made a passionate appeal to the OPSH Commander, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, to urgently consider the establishment of the FBOs in Kanam.



”This is in view of the recent notorious activities of terrorists on Gum/Gagdi community, my own village, three days ago and another recent one at Garga community,” he said.



Responding, Ali, promised to give the lawmaker’s request urgent attention, adding that OPSH under his command had recorded tremendous achievement in securing its operational areas.



The Commander promised to deploy maximum manpower to curb the surge in banditry, not only in Kanam, but throughout its operational areas, which consist of Plateau and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi states.



He commended Gagdi for his proactive and modest contributions to national security, as Chairman of one of the Armed Forces Committees of the National Assembly.



The lawmaker also visited Mr Bartholomew Onyeka, the Commissioner of Police in Plateau to seek police intervention in curbing the security threat in Kanam and environs.



The lawmaker was accompanied by the Executive Chairman of Kanam LGA, Dayyabu Garga, Prof. Salleh Kanam and other stakeholders from the area.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that bandits invaded communities in Garga area of Kanam in April killing many people and burning down houses. (NAN)

