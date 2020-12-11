Rep Buba bags award of excellence

Centre for Ethics and Value Orientation, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) has conferred an award of ‘Ethical Excellence’ on a member of the House of Representative, Rep. Yakub Buba (APC-Adamawa).

Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Mr Musa Yakubu said that Buba had distinguished himself through his conduct in public office.

“We live in a society where mediocrity is celebrated in place of integrity and ethics; some traditional rulers have become morally bankrupt, giving titles to questionable characters,” he said.

Yakubu said that the National Merit Award put in place by an Act of parliament was to encourage Nigerians whose mental prowess has contributed to national development.

He said that the lawmaker has one of the most active constituency offices in the country.

“Our coming here today is not a joke, it is not because of your beauty as one of the finest faces in parliament.

“We are here because of your works, the only charm that brought us here today is your conduct and character in leadership.

“In country where leaders barricade themselves from people they are meant to lead but in you, from our findings, you are highly accessible.

“Those constituents you have trained, the women you have empowered have all spoken to us and your virility in the parliament is visible to us.

“We have in seen you vibrancy, and today we found you worthy to confer you with our most cherished ethical recognition and certification that will stand with you for life,” he said.

Responding, Buba thanked the organisation for the honour saying that it would spur him to do more.

Buba who represents Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency in Adamawa said that before he became a lawmaker in 2015, he built an industrial village to empower women and youths by training in different vocation.(NAN)