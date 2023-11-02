Rep begins 5-Day free medical outreach for constituents in Lagos

By Femi Ogunshola

Rep. Bashiru Dawodu (APC-Lagos) has begun a five-day medical outreach in Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency 1 of Lagos State, offering valuable healthcare services to hundreds of his constituents.

Mr Salako Damilare, his adviser on Media and Publicity said in. a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Damilare said the outreach was designed to provide free medical checkups to residents of Oshodi-Isolo, and to enable them to assess their health conditions.

He said the services offered included blood pressure level check, diabetes test, free medications, and the distribution of prescription glasses to those with impaired vision.

The spokesman said the beneficiaries of the outreach expressed their gratitude for the relevance of the initiative.

He said Dawodu expressed his commitment to providing quality healthcare services to the masses without any financial burden.

“Our aim is to ensure that our constituents have access to quality healthcare services without any financial barriers.”

Dawodu reaffirmed his commitment to his constituents, saying that as a responsive and people-oriented lawmaker, the well-being of his people is his top priority.

“Today, we are conducting a medical outreach to assess the health of our residents and provide necessary medical attention and medications.”

Dawodu also highlighted ongoing efforts to provide additional support to mitigate the effects of subsidy removal.

These include provision of water, streetlights, grants, empowerment programmes for youth and support for women and the elderly.

Mr Shina Obasa, Chairman of the Local Government commended Dawodu for the timely healthcare initiative and encouraged those in need of medical attention to make use of this opportunity.

Obasa said the medical outreach will continue until Nov. 5, with a promise to provide the constituents with the dividends of democracy.(NAN)

