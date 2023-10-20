Rep. Agbese lauds Kyari over appointment of spokesman for NNPCL

By Ese Williams

Rep. Philip Agbese, the Deputy Spokesman, House of Representatives, has lauded the appointment of Femi Soneye as the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL).

Agbese (APC Benue), said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Agbese hailed the NNPC Limited Chief Executive Officer, Malam Mele Kyari, for the choice of Soneye, the publisher of Persecondnews digital platform.Describing Soneye as a modern-day media practitioner with a rich educational background and vast experience, he said that the new NNPC spokesman had all the necessary tools to succeed.According to him, Soneye is the kind of professional needed at this point of the company’s transformation and transition.Agbese expressed optimism that the new appointee would justify the confidence reposed in him by Kyari with his professionalism, diligence and transparency.“I commend the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Malam Mele Kyari, for making the right choice and decision with the appointment of Soneye. No wonder, there’s a buzz in the media industry.“Soneye has established himself as an astute media and communications strategist, with vast experience in both the media industry and the public relations field.“The appointment wouldn’t have come at a better time. Under Kyari, the NNPCL is undergoing transformation, transition and restructuring. The expertise of a media executive like Soneye with a reputation in journalism, information and communications will be crucial.“I am, therefore, confident that he will discharge his duties diligently, professionally and transparently owing to the importance of the NNPCL in the nation’s growth and development.“I am also certain that he will justify the confidence reposed in him by Kyari and help the NNPCL boss break even more ground and reach new milestones,’’ he said. (NAN)

