Rep advocates reforms in Almajiri education system

A member representing Bodinga/Dange-Shuni Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Balarabe Shehu Kakale has advocated a total overhaul of the Almajiri education system, to be in tandem with modern realities.

He made the call while speaking at a stakeholders meeting and presentation of proposed document on Monday in Sokoto.

According to him, there was the need for stakeholders’ commitment in the struggle, noting that the Almajiri were members of Nigerian communities that deserved maximum attention.

Kakale regretted that neglect, poor attention and improper recognition had endangered the lives of the pupils with negative effects on security, education, economic and health systems in the country.

“My prepared document is targeted at Recognition, Reform and Mainstreaming (RRM) of the Almajiri system of education; there is the need to sanitise it toward optimal productivity.

“I am in contact with federal lawmakers from different parts of Nigeria. I have also met relevant education agencies and departments, state legislators and other stakeholders.

“There is need to categorise Almajiri pupils coming from their parents houses on daily bases, those hosted in a Tsangaya schools and those transported from various towns and states,” Kakale said.

According to him, some schools have awarded skill training certificates to students who undertook skill acquisition trainings on different trades besides the Quranic education, so as to have better opportunities in life.

“I am pushing for the Federal Government to recognise the system and allocate funds so as to improve it.

He urged the state governments to fully implement and operationalize Section 15 (1) of the Act that clearly captured Almajiri education, Girl child, Nomads, etc by allocating SUBEB funds to reform and improve the system.

Kakale regretted that even states with Arabic and Islamic boards had not considered Almajiri system directly in their activities, and called for a change.

He called on participants to study the document and forward their contributions in order to present a good document that would transform the system.

Earlier, Alhaji Umar Altine, the Executive Secretary, Sokoto State Arabic and Islamic Education Board, described Kakale’s moves as timely and relevant.

He said that the board’s laws needed to be repealed with provisions of direct dealings on Almajiri systems, and assured stakeholders of maximum support to the initiative.

Kakale presented a sample of proposed Almajiri school skill training certificate to be issued to students after graduation.

The event witnessed presentations by Alhaji Nafi’u Basakkwace, Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal on Skill Acquisition; Chairman of Sokoto Zakkat and Endowment Commission, Alhaji Lawal Maidoki, and many Islamic Scholars. (NAN)

