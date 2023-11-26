Sunday, November 26, 2023
Rep Abang’s bill on Elite Sheriff Corps passes first reading

The Elite Sheriff Corps (Establishment) Bill, 2023 introduced by Hon Victor Abang, member representing Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency of Cross River State in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly has passed first reading.

This was contained in a statement issued  by Simon Abang, media aide to the parliamentarian.

The statement reads: “In a remarkable development within the national polity, Hon. Victor Abang, the representative for Boki/Ikom in the House of Representatives, has introduced a groundbreaking bill aimed at the establishment of the Elite Sheriff Corps.

“This proposed legislation, if enacted, is poised not only to fortify national revenue generation but also to play a pivotal role in supporting relevant authorities in facilitating tax collection and enhancing the efficiency of budget implementation.

“Hon. Abang, driven by an unwavering commitment, is resolute in his mission to meticulously craft a comprehensive legislative framework that will, in turn, foster the growth of the nation’s financial resources.”

