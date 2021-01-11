(Reopened) Alleged unlawful assembly: Court grants Sowore N20m bail

A Wuse Zone II Magistrates’ Court, Abuja on Monday, admitted Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters and leader of #RevolutionNow movement, bail to bail in the sum of N20 million. The court also admitted Peter Williams, Sanyaolu Juwon, Emmanuel Bulus and Damilare Ademila who were arraigned with Sowore, to bail on liberal terms in the sum of N1 million each.

As part of the bail condition for Sowore as granted by Chief Magistrate Marble Segun- Bello, she ordered that one of his sureties must be a Federal civil servant on not less GL 12. Segun-Bello in addirion ordered that Sowore must report to the Chief Registrar’s office every Monday and Friday until the determination of the case. Furthermore, the Magistrate directed that Sowore must remain in Abuja, and said failure to comply with all the bail conditions would lead to the revocation of his bail and adjourned the matter until Feb. 5 for hearing by 11am. Sowore and the others were arraigned on Jan. 4 on three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and attempting to incite others. The defendants were arrested by the Special Weapons Tactical Team in Gudu, Abuja while protesting on Dec.31,2020.

According to the prosecution, the defendants were seen carrying placards calling for a violent revolution. They however, all pleaded not guilty to the three count charges preferred against them. Following their not guilty plea, prosecuting counsel led by James Idachaba prayed the court for their remand at the Kuje Correctional Center as investigations into the charges were ongoing. However, the defendants’ counsel, Marshal Abubakar, attempted to make an oral application for their bail, urging the court to grant them bail on self recognition.

Segun- Bello, however, ordered that the defendants file a formal bail application and adjourned the matter until Jan. 5 to hear the bail application. She had however scheduled for ruling on Jan. 8 after entertaining arguments on the bail application filed by counsel on Jan. 6. However, on Jan. 8, the court could not deliver the bail ruling as the defendants were not produced in court. (NAN)