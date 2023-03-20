Renowned oil trader, Jean-Marc Cordier, joins NNPCL

By Ella Anokam

Mr Jean-Marc Cordier, a former Vice President of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has joined the services of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL).

This is contained in a statement by Mr Garbadeen Muhammad, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPCL, on Monday in Abuja.

Muhammad said Cordier joined as the Head of its oil trading arm, NNPC Trading Ltd.

He said Cordier’s appointment was in furtherance of the ongoing repositioning drive in the company toward improved growth, better performance and service delivery.

According to him, the renowned international oil trader, a French/Swiss national, holds a Masters degree in Corporate Finance with Distinction from Paris 9 University.

“Cordier comes into the role with a rich background spanning over 30 years in physical oil, oil derivatives and risk management with significant experience in reorganizing and creating a trading business,” he said.

He spent 24 years with Elf Trading/Total Trading in various positions as Trader, Trading Desk Manager in Geneva, and four years as the Global Trading Manager at Addax Energy in Geneva.

At ADNOC in Abu Dhabi, UAE, he served as Vice President, Middle Distillates, Senior Vice President Risk Management, Senior Team Member in charge of building the trading activity for ADNOC and the launch of ADNOC Global Trading (AGT) in Dec. 2020,” he said.

Muhammad said that Cordier had since assumed duty.(NAN)