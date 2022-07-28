Renowned Editor, Abdulhamid Babatunde, dies in Kaduna

A former Editor of The Democratic newspaper, Malam Abdulhamid Babatunde, has died.

Reports of his death in Kaduna Thursday emerged morning.

He was Editor of the popular Kaduna-based The Democrat newspaper published by late Malam Ismaila Isa Funtua.

Babatunde, renowned for his trenchant articles recently wrote about the seemingly endless war against Boko Haram and other security challenges.

Newsdiaryonline learnt that his last article was widely read by policy, security and ledladership topnotchers.Some of those who read it actually called to commend Babatunde for his “patriotic” write-up.

..Celebrated Editor, Abdulhamid Babatunde Agaka, Dies in Sleep – PRNigeria



A veteran journalist and media consultant, Mallam Abdulhamid Babatunde Agaka, is dead.

PRNigeria gathered that the seasoned journalist who had lost his wife last month died in his sleep on Wednesday night at his residence in Kaduna.

Born on February 26, 1956, Mal. Babatunde Agaka, attended Capital School Kaduna, before proceeding to Barewa College Zaria and Government Secondary School Ilorin.

With a passion for journalism, he joined the service of the New Nigerian, the pioneer Northern newspaper based in Kaduna, in 1974.

The illustrious journalist, later joined the Democrat Newspaper as an Editor in 1988, till 1997 when he went into media consultancy.

Mal. Babatunde Agaka, who attended several media trainings, workshops and conferences at home and abroad, is an alumnus of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos.

PRNigeria gathered that the veteran journalist also held executive positions in the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), where he was a Fellow.

Mal. Babatunde Agaka, who was once the Secretary of the Jokolo Committee set up by then President Olusegun Obasanjo, in 1999, is survived by four children: Ahmad, Maryam, Halima and Abdulhamid (Jnr).

He is also survived by other siblings including Mallam Ismail Ila Agaka, a former Managing Director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and Ilyasu Baba Agaka, a Director at the Presidency among others.

May Allah (S.W.T) grant his noble soul eternal rest. Ameen!

By PRNigeria

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

