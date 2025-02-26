Renovate, Upgrade Pilgrims’ Transit Camps, CSO Appeals to State Governors

Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR) have called on governors across the country, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, to renovate the various Hajj transit camps in their states ahead of the airlift of intending pilgrims for the forthcoming Hajj 2025 operations.

IHR stated that the call became necessary due to the decaying nature of some of the camps. The group, in a statement Wednesday signed by its national coordinator, Ibrahim Mohammed, said, “It is common knowledge that intending pilgrims spend several days at the various Hajj camps ahead of their airlift to Saudi Arabia, and information at our disposal indicates that some of the camps need urgent renovation to make them more comfortable.”

The CSO, however, singled out some governors, including those of Bauchi, Adamawa, Kaduna, Sokoto states and FCT, for undertaking extensive modernization and renovation of the Hajj transit camps in their states.

“We also acknowledge the government of Osun State for the promise to build a world-class permanent Hajj transit camp and urge the state government to complete the project before the 2025 Hajj exercise.

“In other Hajj countries, pilgrims’ education and enlightenment sessions are usually held in Hajj camps to allow pilgrims to experience familiarity and to also get acquainted with their first point of stay whenever Hajj airlift begins.

“We plead with the state executives to renovate and upgrade the facilities in their various Hajj camps before the Hajj airlift scheduled to begin within the last week of April this year.

“In addition, we know that the camps can be used for commercial purposes by erecting hotels and event centers that can generate revenue for the pilgrims’ welfare boards and the states in general,” IHR said.