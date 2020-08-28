Reno Omokri releases song on Tinubu, dances in video



Former Presidential spokesman and bestselling author, Reno Omokri, has released a single on iTunes, titled ‘Probe him’.

The song is asking the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to probe former Governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu, on suspicion of Money Laundering, based on the fact that bullion vans were seen entering his premises on the eve of the last Presidential elections.

Surprisingly, Mr. Omokri premiered some new dance moves in the video, which is now gaining attention on social media.



Mr. Omokri had recently started a petition on change.org, which broke records. Over 16,000 people signed his petition asking the EFCC to probe Bola Tinubu.



The video for Omokri’s song ‘Probe Him’ can be accessed via this link https://youtu.be/TfB40a7taqQ