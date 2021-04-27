Renewed Military attacks kill ISWAP, Boko Haram terrorists in Wulgo, Gwoza

April 27, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Defence, News, Project 0




In decisive and relentless efforts, Nigerian have ambushed and conducted clearance operations killing scores of ISWAP/ Boko Haram terrorists in Wulgo and Gwoza axis of Borno State.

Provoked by the misfortune befell a gallant Army Commander and Soldiers in Mainok, Nigerian military commanders devised new pre-emptive and swift counter-terrorism strategies.

An intelligence source told PRNigeria the new strategies paid off in operations at Gwoza and Wulgo where repelled attacks and pre-empted attempted strikes.

The source said: “At Wulgo near Gamboru, the air taskforce was able to destroy two guntrucks of the terrorists while the ground captured three other guntrucks… Bodies of the terrorists littered in the areas. No casualty on the side of the .

“The Gwoza operation was successfully executed after credible intelligence indicated terrorists were advancing towards Lokodissa- Yamtake with a mission to infiltrate military facility in axis. The strategic ambush was so successfully carried out in this rocky and hilly town borders Cameroon.

Meanwhile, troops also cleared Boko Haram settlements and Camps in mountainous Kwatara axis at Mandara Mountain. During fire fight, the troops pursued terrorists beyond Mango plantation.

The military source said: “With the support of multinational Joint Taskforce in conjunction with the Civilian JTF, the troops pursued the terrorists who fled uphill. Because of the rugged terrain, the military deployed mortar, artillery and Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) in shelling the targets during the operation.”

PRNigeria learnt that the acting General Commanding of the 7 Division, Brig General Abdulwahab Eyitayo visited some of the military formations and commended the troops for taking swift and decisive actions against the terrorists.

By PRNigeria

Tags: , , ,