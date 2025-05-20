‎Renewed Hope Agenda Paving the Way for Nigeria’s Economic Renaissance  – Information Minister

‎



‎Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is firmly laying the groundwork for Nigeria’s economic renaissance through bold reforms, strategic investments, and inclusive policy innovations.



‎Speaking at the 2025 Nigeria Public Relations Week (NPRW) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the Minister said the Tinubu administration’s policy direction has repositioned Nigeria for a “most consequential economic reform” that is yielding visible results across critical sectors.



‎“Permit me to posit, with every iota of conviction, that the Renewed Hope Agenda is steadfastly paving the way for Nigeria’s economic renaissance,” the Minister declared, adding, “and it is for us as public relations professionals to match the moment by strategically deploying our persuasive, values-driven and inclusive communication mechanisms in galvanizing our population, home and abroad, to participate in the reawakening of an economic giant.”



‎Idris explained that the economic reset began on Day One of the Tinubu Administration with the removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate, describing them as “the bedrock of our nation’s economic transition or renaissance.”



‎He acknowledged that while these bold reforms initially triggered hardship, they have started to yield measurable outcomes: improved exchange rate stability, increased state revenues, revived local oil refining, and a strengthened fiscal position.



‎With the administration approaching its second anniversary, the Minister said Nigerians are witnessing “a period of unprecedented investment in infrastructure, agriculture, security, and human capital.”



‎He highlighted landmark developments including: N2.5 trillion being invested in road infrastructure in 2025, the highest in the nation’s history; creation of new ministries for regional development and livestock, aimed at accelerating regional economic growth and unlocking billions in agricultural opportunities and the launch of NELFUND, which has already benefitted over 300,000 Nigerian students with tuition and upkeep support.



‎Others are: direct investment of over $450 million into Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure under the Presidential CNG Initiative; establishment of CreditCorp, allowing Nigerians to access credit for housing, healthcare, and other essential needs; earmarking of N200 billion for economic assistance to nano businesses, SMEs, and large manufacturers, among other milestones.



‎He added: “Today, Nigeria is a vast construction site, with over 2.5 trillion Naira worth of road infrastructure projects approved this year alone, the highest ever in Nigeria’s history. The government is linking cities through signature projects such as the Lagos-Calabar and Badagry to Sokoto superhighways, and in all parts of the country.



‎“There are several other ongoing works as we speak. From the Port Harcourt and Warri Refineries that have come back to life, to the approval of N80 billion for the reconstruction of the failed Alau Dam in Borno, to the progress on the construction of the Kano-Kaduna Standard Gauge Railway Line, no part of Nigeria has been left behind in this massive allocation of infrastructure investments under President Tinubu, who has now been described as ‘The Road Master.’



‎The Minister also pointed to encouraging macroeconomic indicators. “Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April 2025, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics, indicating that the headline inflation rate for April stood at 23.71%, representing a decrease of 0.52% from the 24.23% recorded in March 2025. This could only have happened because Mr. President’s deliberate policy interventions gradually being made manifest, are well nurtured and paying off.”



‎He urged public relations professionals to take their place as central agents of national renewal by helping in shaping and the projection of Nigeria’s rising economic profile to the world.



‎“Nigeria is on the rise!” he said. “Nigeria has attracted over $50 billion in new foreign direct investment commitments, diaspora remittances are at $21.9 billion, and Nollywood contributed over ₦730 billion to GDP. These are not just statistics. They are stories waiting to be told effectively, professionally, and patriotically.”



‎Idris reiterated his ministry’s commitment to strategic and coordinated national messaging through the newly-conceived National Strategic Communication Framework (NSCF).



‎The Minister also used the occasion to congratulate the President and Chairman of Council of the NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, on his recent emergence as Regional Delegate-at-Large of the Global Alliance for PR and Communication Management. “Under your leadership, Mr. President, the Public Relations practice and impact have gained significant acclaim at home and outside Nigeria,” he said.



