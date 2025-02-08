Renewed Hope Agenda: MINILS congratulates Opeifa, seeks collaboration with NRC

Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin has congratulated the newly-appointed Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Kayode Opeifa, just as it seeks to collaborate with the Corporation towards building capacity for railway workforce.

In a congratulatory message signed on behalf of the Management and staff of the Institute, Director-General/ Chief Executive of MINILS, Comrade Issa Aremu described Mr Opeifa’s appointment as ‘meritorious’ and ‘well-deserved’ considering what he described as the new MD’s ‘globally acknowledged record of service as former Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation under the Governorship of Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola’.

Mr Aremu assured the new NRC boss of the Institute’s readiness to collaborate with the Corporation in building capacity for its workforce in the realization of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He further reaffirmed MINILS’ support of NRC in line with its mandate of promoting labour education for productivity, industrial peace and harmony in the country.