Renewed Hope Agenda is yielding fruits – Tinubu

the First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, has said that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Bola Tinubu’s administration was yielding fruits for the benefit of all Nigerians.

She stated this during the inauguration of the Community Information Technology Centre and the Alternative High School for Girls, on Tuesday in Bauchi.

According to her, the projects are conceived under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The Agenda is yielding fruits for the benefit of all Nigerians, especially women and children.

”The Community Information Technology centre is for women and girls; it is an initiative of the Renewed Hope Agenda and the National Information Technology Development Agency.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and other initiatives are bringing succour and providing humanitarian services to the elderly, women, communities and the girl-child.

“The Community Information Technology Centres are established in the six geo-political zones of the country, to serve mostly women and girls in the digital world,” she said.

Tinubu said the Alternative High School for Girls was an initiative of the Federal Government under the Universal Basic Education for the North-East.

The project, she said, would enhance enrolment, retention, completion and transition of the girl-child from primary to junior secondary school as well as provide skills to the girls.

She said the initiative would also reduce school dropouts and failure rate among students to achieve quality education for all.

Tinubu enjoined women to live as shining examples and remain united to advance the course of others in the country.

Gov. Bala Mohammed, in a remark, lauded Tinubu’s administration for the initiative, adding that it had direct bearing on the lives of the people in the state.

“Bauchi is always lucky to have projects cited in the state for the North-East region,” he said.

He assured of continued government support to sustain the projects for the benefits of the citizens.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oluremi Tinubu was accompanied on the visit by wives of the North-East governors. (NAN)

By Ahmed Kaigama