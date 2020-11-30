Renewed cult clash in Ebonyi communities claims 4 lives

Four persons have been reportedly shot dead in Oriuzo, and Onueke in Ezza North and Ezza South Local Government Areas of Ebonyi following a renewed clash between two rival cult groups.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the clash was between members of Ayez and Barga confraternities.

One of the victims identified as ‘Mgbamgba’ who was alleged to be a member of Ayez confraternity from Oriuzo in Ezza North, allegedly led a squad that killed a member of Barga confraternity.

The killing was on Sunday morning at Umuoghara quarry site in the same local government area.