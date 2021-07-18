Renewal of Airtel’s mobile operating licence ‘yet to be approved’ – NCC

Contrary the impression given by Mr. Olusegun Ogunsanya, CEO of Airtel Nigeria, the telecoms company’s operating licence has not been renewed yet.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Sunday.

NCC confirmed that Airtel Nigeria has applied for renewal of its licence but it is “yet to be approved” by the Commission.

The NCC statement reads: “The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been drawn to a recent statement on an online publication credited to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Office of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Olusegun Ogunsanya, to the effect that the mobile operating licence of Airtel has been renewed by the Commission for another period of 10 years.

“Mr. Ogunsanya was said to have made the statement while speaking in Lagos on Wednesday, July 14, 202, during the media launch of Airtel’s corporate social responsibility programme, ‘Touching Lives 6’.

“The Commission wishes to state that while Airtel Nigeria has applied for the renewal of the Unified Access Service (UASL) Licence granted to it by the Commission, the application is yet to be approved as it is still undergoing required regulatory process.

“This statement is issued for the guidance of our stakeholders,” the commission said.

