Renal failure: Yobe Govt deploys experts to affected communities

The Yobe Government has deployed 50 health experts to investigate the root causes of the alarming cases of kidney failure in some parts of the state.

By Ahmed Abba

The Yobe Government has deployed 50 health experts to investigate the root causes of the alarming cases of kidney failure in some parts of the state.

Dr Mahmud Maina, the Director of the Biomedical Science Research and Training Centre in the Yobe University made this known in Gashua in Bade Local Government Area of the state.

”We are here in Bade Emirate to begin a kidney research project funded by Gov. Mai Mala Buni.

“The aim of the research is to understand the risk and causative factors contributing to the high number of deaths related to kidney disease, particularly within this emirate,” he said,

He said that the team comprises og 50 experts, including neurology consultants, lab scientists, nephrologists, geologists, chemists, echo toxicologists, and collaborators from the UK, U.S. and Ghana.

“The team will conduct interviews with 2,000 people in Bade and Damaturu Local Government Areas to determine whether the causes are environmental, lifestyle-related, or genetic,” he added.

In his remarks, Dr Babagoni Waru, the Chief Medical Director of the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, expressed confidence in the team’s ability to identify the underlying causes of the problem.

He prayed for divine guidance in uncovering the common factors contributing to the public health challenge, and effective implementation of preventive measures.

Also speaking, Alhaji Ibrahim Babagana, the Chairman of Bade Local Government Area assured the team of the council’s support.

The chairman lamented the loss of six family members to kidney disease recently.

He pledged the commitment of the council, the emirate, and the entire community to the success of the research project.

NAN reports that on June 4, 2024 the state government said it sponsored over 50,000 free dialysis for patients suffering from renal diseases in the last five years. (NAN)