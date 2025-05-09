Renaissance Africa, NNPCL donate special care baby unit in Diette-Koki hospital, Yenagoa

The Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited and NNPCL have donated a new Special Care Baby Unit at the Diete-Koki Memorial Hospital in Opolo Yenegoa, Bayelsa.

By Nathan Nwakamma

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief NNPC Upstream Investment Officer Mr, Oluwaseyi Omotowa represented by Mrs, Uzor Ejidor said the unit will provide care for babies with health problems.

She expressed the commitment of that the NNPCL and Renaissance joint venture would improve the lives of Nigerians, particularly the vulnerable new borns.

“As a responsible corporation NNPCL recognises the importance of investing in healthcare infrastructure and providing quality healthcare services, with this state of the art Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU), will continue to deliver exceptional care to newborns and their families’ ,she said.

Also speaking the General Manager, Renaissance Africa Energy Company, Mr Igo Weli represented by the Community Relations Manager, Mr Evans Krukrubor said the first few hours and days of a baby’s life were most delicate and the SCBU is crucial.

“Babies born with low weight or with medical complications require intensive monitoring and advanced medical intervention, the absence of proper neonatal facilities have contributed to high rate of mortality across the country.

”With this facility, more newborns will have a chance to live, more families will experience the joy of watching their children grow and thrive,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Wisdom Suoyo who represented the Commissioner of Health Prof Seiyefa Brisibe received the facility on behalf of the state government

He said that the facility would be put to judicious use for the benefit of the people of Bayelsa. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)