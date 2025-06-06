Renaissance Africa Energy meets Minister of Economy, Reiterates commitment to continue to increase production

‎



‎The Chairman of Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, Dr. Layi Fatona, led a team of company executives, including Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tony Attah, on a courtesy visit to the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, at his office in Abuja.



‎The visit was part of Renaissance’s engagement with key stakeholders since it finalised, in March 2025, the landmark purchase of SPDC shares, taking full ownership of SPDC’s 30% participating interest in the joint venture.



‎The meeting enabled the Renaissance team to reiterate its commitment to the Federal Government’s economic priorities to increase oil and gas output, improve revenue generation for the country and deepen Nigerian Content and Nigerians’ participation in the industry.



‎Renaissance’s success in ramping up production to over 200, 000 barrels per day in the first month of taking over the operations of the JV earned the company applause from the Honourable Minister, Edun.



