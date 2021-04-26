Remove hindrances to cement manufacturing in Nigeria, Ex-CBN Director urges FG

April 26, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Dr Titus Okunrounmu, a former Director, Budgeting Department, Central Bank Nigeria (CBN), has appeal to the Federal Government to remove any obstacles that may be hampering cement manufacturing in the country.

Okunrounmu made the appeal in an with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on in Ota, Ogun.

He said that this had become necessary so as to bring down the price cement and break the monopolistic power some manufacturers.

NAN reports that the price of cement had jumped from N2,500 per bag in October 2020 to N3,500 per bag in March 2021.

Okunrounmu said that the federal government needed to find out why some of the cement companies hitherto operating in the country had gone out of operations.

“The federal government needs to investigate the allegation against a cement manufacturing company that it was selling its products at lesser amount in other African countries than in Nigeria.

“In , government needs to find out why many cement companies across the country have shut down their plants,” Okunrounmu said.

According to him, wherever monopoly exists, it always results in products selling at high prices.

The former CBN chief stressed the need for the federal government to break the perceived monopoly in the cement industry so as to bring down the price of the product.

He also for the removal of any obstacle working against foreign investment (DFI) in Nigeria.

“Let the foreign investors come and operate, and when they make profits, government can then them,” the former banker said.

Okunrounmu urged the government to create conducive environment for to thrive good policies and providing stable electricity and good road network, among other necessary infrastructure. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,