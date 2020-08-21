Removal of El-Rufai: NBA misfired, says MURIC

The decision of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to remove the name of El-Rufai from the list of speakers at its 2020 Virtual Annual General Conference (AGC) which is scheduled for 26th to 29th August, 2020 has continued to elicit reactions from Nigerians.







Reacting to this development, an Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), described NBA’s action as parochial, myopic and jejune. MURIC spoke on Friday, 21st August, 2020 through its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

“NBA yesterday dropped Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State from the list speakers at its Virtual AGC which is billed to start on 26th August, 2020. It is high level prejudice. NBA as a group of learned literati should know better. It is parochial, myopic and jejune.

“The fact that NBA took the ill-advised step on account of a petition written by a group, Open Bar Initiative whose main fear is expressed as ‘One can be sure that he will also use the given platform to advance his conflated narrative, designed to deceive and confuse the nation on the real causes of the killings’ exposes NBA’s impatience, intolerance and self-conceit.

“Is it not better to hear him out than to lock him out? Is it not better to jaw-jaw than to war-war? The departure of the ambassador, they say, is the beginning of war. By dropping El-Rufai, NBA has declared war on the other side in the Southern Kaduna crisis. By so doing, it lost a golden chance to be part of the solution to the conflict. NBA has elected to be part of the problem.

“Was it not Jane Goodall who said, ‘Change happens by listening and then starting a dialogue with the people who are doing something you don’t believe is right’? Change cannot come through rejection and exclusion.

“How justifiable is NBA’s decision to exclude Governor El-Rufai from the virtual conference when people like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo of Odi and Zaki Biam fame and Governor Nyesom Wike are among the speakers? Who bulldozed the hotels of innocent people despite court orders? Who visited unspeakable violence on political opponents? Should NBA hobnob with people linked to genocide and undemocratic practices? So why demonise El-Rufai where killers of innocent people and enemies of democracy are idolised?

“MURIC calls on all lawyers from the North to boycott NBA’s AGC in protest against this open declaration of war on Northern Kaduna. Every little action of injustice must spark a reaction if tyranny is to be stopped in the world. NBA has crossed the red line in human relations and conflict management. No single lawyer from the North should participate in the AGC either as a resource person or as a participant unless NBA rescinds its decision to drop El-Rufai from the list of speakers. Injury to one is injury to all.”