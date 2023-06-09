Remo Stars earn first win after 2-0 demolition of Lobi Stars

By Olanrewaju Akojede

Remo Stars Football Club of Ikenne on Friday earned their first win at the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super 6.

They did this through a comfortable 2-0 win over Lobi Stars of Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the second fixture of Match Day 4, had the Sky Blue Stars earning a well-deserved win at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena Lagos.

Remo Stars opened the scoring account early in the 18th minute as former NPFL goal poacher, Junior Lokosa’s close range header from Ismael Sodiq’s clever assist gifted his team the first goal.

The Daniel Ogunmodede-coached team doubled the lead in the 27th minute as Olamilekan Adams curls in the ball from a perfect square pass by Seun Ogunribide.

Both teams however played a fair game till the last whistle as there were no urgency from Remo Stars to add to the tally.

Lobi Stars efforts at goal were curtailed by Remo Stars.

The result means Lobi Stars of Makurdi are without a win in their last four matches losing two and having two draws.

Remo Stars remained the highest goal scoring side with seven goals from four matches.

Remo Stars FC now occupy the second position of the Super 6 table ahead of Enyimba International FC of Aba who have a game on hand against Sunshine Stars FC of Akure. (NAN)