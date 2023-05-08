Remo Stars defeat Plateau United 2-1 in Jos

By Peter Amine

Remo Stars FC of Ikenne on Sunday defeated Plateau United FC of Jos 2-1 in Jos in the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The keenly contested encounter ended goalless in the first 45 minutes of match played at the new Jos Stadium.

The breakthrough, however, came in 70th minute when substitute Saidu Salisu scored with a thunderous strike from outside the box to put Plateau United in front.

But the lead lasted for just 10 minutes when Olamilekan Alade equalised for the spirited visitors.

Alade punished the defense line of Plateau Utd for failing to clear the ball out of danger.

The visitors took charge of the proceedings in the 87th minute with a long range strike by Abayomi Adebayo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that fans of the home side were not happy with the outcome of the match with the situation degenerating to violence after the final whistle.

NAN reports that security personnel had to throw teargas cannisters to disperse the crowd. (NAN)