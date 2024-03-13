Remi Tinubu: I’m over 60 years, not afraid of death

The First Lady, Mrs Remi Tinubu, has said that she wasn’t afraid of death as she was more than 60 years old now.

She stated this on Tuesday while reacting to Gov. Bala Mohammed’s comment regarding recent threats to her life.

“I want to thank the Bauchi State governor for assuring me that I am safe, but I want to say that I am too old to be afraid.

“If God has granted me more than 60 years on earth, I shouldn’t be afraid of death.

“I thank God that you encouraged me to come and I want to say that Nigeria belongs to all of us. This is the time for us to unite more than ever before,” she said.

Earlier, Mohammed had condemned the recent threat to the life of the First Lady and described it as a “national embarrassment”.

“I am particularly disappointed and frustrated that the death threats came from someone from Bauchi State.

“It is a national embarrassment that someone from Bauchi State would threaten the wife of the President.

“I want to apologise to the First Lady over the incident and assure her that the person will not be spared,” he said.

Mohammed pointed out that the President’s wife had distinguished her self “not only as a distinguished Senator, but as a politician that has opened the new frontier of politics and politicking”.

“Your renewed hope programme is being genuinely embraced because you have set aside all differences related to politics and partisanship.

“I am aware of some of the challenges and threats to your life and person by somebody from this State. I was so disappointed and frustrated, but you made my day as a courageous mother by deciding to come to Bauchi.

“This distinguished lady has shown that Nigeria is really working and that Nigeria is one and nobody can play politics with our lives.

“We are very grateful; your life is more important to us than our own lives. Nothing will happen to you,” he said.

The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, in a remark, dispelled insinuations that Bauchi was not a peaceful State.

“The First Lady’s visit is a powerful symbol of the peace and progress of Bauchi State,” he declared. (NAN)

By Olaide Ayinde