Remi Tinubu distributes relief packages to 500 families in Plateau

By Martha Agas and Celine Oyewole

The wife of the President of Nigeria, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, has commenced distribution of ₦500 million as relief and resettlement packages to 500 families in Plateau.

The packages were distributed to beneficiaries from six Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Bassa, Riyom, Barkin-Ladi, Mangu and Jos South, who were affected by communal conflicts and other insecurity challenges.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday in Jos, Tinubu said that the distribution was part of activities of her pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) launched in June to improve the lives of Nigerians.

‘’The financial support of a sum of ₦500 million by RHI is a modest step towards helping these families rebuild their lives, providing them with the means to secure shelter,’’ she said.

She expressed concern on the insecurity situation in Plateau, which led to the loss of livelihood, shelter and had displaced communities.

According to her, concrete measures must be taken to offer respite to the affected, which the administration of President Tinubu was committed toward achieving.

She added that measures adopted included, dialogue and other reconciliatory measures to find lasting solution to the situation not only in Plateau but across the nation.

‘’Homes are destroyed, lives are disrupted, and countless families find themselves displaced and without the basic necessities needed for survival.

‘`At times like this, it is not enough to simply have empathy and offer condolences.

‘’ We must take concrete action to alleviate the sufferings of those affected and this is why we are here today to offer support,’’ she said.

She urged privileged Nigerians to also offer assistance to Internally Displaced Persons, to enable them go back to their communities and rebuild their lives.

Tinubu added that Nigerians should take advantage of the diversity to overcome the challenges that threaten the unity of the country.

According to the wife of the President, the agriculture module of the RHI would give 20 farmers selected in all the states grants, fertilisers and other farm input according to their specialisation.

In his remarks, Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, said that selecting the state ruled by opposition party was an indication that governance was more paramount than political differences.

‘’After politics we must face governance, particularly the welfare of the people,” he said.

He admonished the beneficiaries to share with others as their brothers keepers and put the intervention in good use, adding that the beneficiaries would be supervised to ensure they use the funds in line with its objective.

He commended the wife of the President, for her kindness and urged her to continue to show concern for the needy, adding that her passion for IDPs should be emulated by others.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang-Buba, who is also the Chairman of Plateau Council of Chiefs and Emirs, thanked Mrs Tinubu for the intervention and concern for the challenges faced in the state.(NAN)

