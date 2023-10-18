Remi Tinubu charges women to break barriers

By Florence Onuegbu

The Wife of Nigeria’s President, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has advised women to be ready to break barriers, so as to unleash their full potential.

Tinubu gave the advice on Tuesday in Victoria Island, while declaring open the 23rd National Women’s Conference, organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), with the theme, ”Unleash Your Potential”.

She said women have the power to shape the future, be leaders, innovators, caregivers and agents of positive change.

”But to unleash our potential fully, we must continue to break down barriers that limit our progress, challenge stereotypes, and foster an environment of equal opportunity for all.

”Education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and gender equity are essential pillars that will enable us to unleash our potential.

”We must work together, collaborate, and support one another to ensure that every woman in Nigeria has the tools and opportunities to reach her full potential.

”Let us remember that our potential is not just about personal success; it is about uplifting our families; communities; and our great nation as a whole. When women are empowered, society thrives.

”I call upon each and every one of you to embrace the theme of this conference, “Unleash Your Potential,” not only for your benefit but for your individual States and the benefit of our beloved Nation’,, Tinubu said.

She urged women to continue to strive towards truly contributing to the prosperity and progress of the country.

Tinubu, who revived COWLSO, when her husband was Lagos State Governor, praised the doggedness of women who had ensured the sustenance of the ideals of the committee.

She said that women have much potential and they need to defy the odds to contribute to national development.

The president’s wife said that women face more challenges in various endeavours, hence, urged them to be ready to seek help if they run into difficulty while working on their goals.

The Chairperson of COWLSO, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged women to think outside the box and be relevant in the society.

Sanwo-Olu said that with the theme of the 23rd conference, women were urged to take risks, face their fears and push past their comfort zones and when they do, they should ”Unleash their Potential” and discover what they are truly capable of achieving.

She said that the focus is to bridge the gap between where women are presently and the place where they ought to be, where their potential will be fully unleashed.

”This does not only apply to our family life, it also applies to the workplace, business, and every area of our lives.

”Unleashing one’s potential is a step one has to take with courage; one has to dare to take that step. When you have to do it, dare to do it! You plan to rob the world of its treasures if you decide to die with your potential undeveloped and unutilised.

”Therefore, my sisters, release yourselves and explore the world. Be the best version of yourself, and unleash your potential,” Sanwo-Olu said. (NAN)

