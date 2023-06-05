Remi Tinubu assumes office as First Lady

By Ahmed Ubandoma/ Celine-Damilola Oyewole

Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of President Bola Tinibu, on Monday in Abuja, assumed office as Nigeria’s First Lady.’

Mrs Tinubu who arrived at the First Lady’s wing was accompanied by her security aides.

The first lady on arrival, was received by the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Mr Tijjani Umar and other Head of Units in the First Lady’s Office.

Mrs Tinubu was therefore guided on a tour of offices within the first lady’s wing, comprising the Administrative, ICT, Catering, Media and Protocol Units.

Mrs Tinubu was born on Sept. 21, 1960 to Itsekiri mother and Yoruba father.

She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from the University of Ife, and has undertake several courses in some higher institutions.

She served as the wife of Lagos State Governor between 1999 and 2007 and thereafter was elected Senator representing Lagos Central in the Senate.

Mrs Tinubu executed many philanthropic activities to alleviate the plight of vulnerable people in her Constituency. (NAN)