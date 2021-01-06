Remembrance: Oyetola lauds armed forces

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has applauded the Nigerian Armed Forces for ensuring adequate protection of the nation’s territorial integrity as well as the security and safety of the citizens.

Oyetola made the remarks during the inauguration of 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem on Wednesday in Osogbo.

The governor also commended the contributions of the armed forces to nation building, particularly the avowed commitment to containing the activities of terrorists and bandits across the nation.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi, Oyetola described the Armed Forces Remembrance day as a unique opportunity to publicly salute the courage and extol the onerous roles of the outstanding patriots whose preoccupation was the protection of the territorial integrity of the nation; and the collective security and safety of the citizens.

He said: “We say thank you for your role in containing the activities of terrorists and bandits in our nation, especially the north eastern part of the country.

“We thank you for giving up your own comfort so that we all can sleep with our eyes closed.

“We thank you for fighting to safeguard our unity as a sovereign nation.

“We thank you for serving humanity with the outstanding roles you constantly play in global peace keeping operations.

“We thank you for your unparalleled patriotism, which continues to set the pace for us to give our best in the service of our beloved nation. We will never forget.

“As an administration, we are grateful for your sustained commitment and support.

“We pledge to continually do all within our abilities to support causes as this and to work with you in our collective quest for the protection of lives and property.”

In his remarks, Mr Oladimeji Olalere, Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Osun Chapter, lauded the administration of Oyetola for creating an enabling environment for members of the legion to thrive.

Olalere also commended the tremendous achievements recorded by the administration in the last two years.

He said the administration had done excellently well in all the sectors of the economy as manifested in the myriad of infrastructural development across the nooks and crannies of the state.(NAN)