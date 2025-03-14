Remembering good people like late Alhaji Dan Sallah, late Alhaji Garba mai biredi and many more of their type

By Adamu Muhd Usman

If a man is endowed with a generous mind, that is the best of nobility, and you are measured not by how much you undertake but by what you finally accomplish. In life, when you help the people around you to be good, you surely become the best. The people to be discussed in this column need to be attached to some of the above sayings. These personalities touched lives, for the value of a life is measured by the lives it touched.

The late Alhaji Musa Abubakar, popularly known and called ‘Alhaji Musa Dan Sallah’ or ‘Alhaji Dan Sallah,’ was known for his atypical religious commitments, compassion, and distinctive philanthropy.

If Dangote is the most successful businessman in the world of today, Alhaji Musa Dan Sallah was the most successful businessman in Kafin-Hausa in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. If Dangote becomes famous for his wealth, religious engagements, and philanthropy, Alhaji Dan Sallah too.

Alhaji rose from a small business to a dealer and distributor of cement (Ashaka), flour, fuel, gas, and kerosene, as well as a marsh, rearing animals, and farming in both the rainy season and irrigation system.

His business flourished drastically despite his immense donations to charity and zakat giving. He established Islamiyya schools, encouraged, helped, and supported religious teaching and learning and clerics and pupils/students.

Alhaji Musa Dan Sallah built dozens of mosques (Masjid), including Friday (Juma’at) mosques. In and outside Kafin-Hausa town in Jigawa state. To my knowledge, I have never heard, seen, or known a person in our community who built a mosque like Alhaji Musa Abubakar Dan Sallah, the second to him, politics aside, don girma Allah (For God’s sake) is the present Jigawa state governor, Malam Umar Namadi (FCA), a.k.a. Dan Modi. And he has been doing that even before he delved into politics.

One of the things that makes me remember Alhaji Musa Dan Sallah in the month of Ramadan, during fasting. The way and manner he plans and gives out iftar and sadaqat (offering) must be eulogised. Alhaji Musa shared even meat; can someone remember pigeons (Baraysi or Tattabaru)? May Allah reward Alhaji Dan Sallah.

In the second republic (1979), he was an NPN party man and a leader. He was generous even in politics. ‘A kind politician’

Alhaji Musa Abubakar Dan Sallah was the grandfather of Shu’aib Isyaku, a.k.a. Dan Ladi Bayani. He was also the grandfather of Hajia Rakiya Musa Zakari and the biological father of my friend Alhaji Muhammad A Musa, a.k.a. Alhaji Bala, the former Kafin-Hausa local government secretary during H.E. Badaru’s tenure.

Alhaji Musa Abubakar Dan Sallah was a remarkable man of faith, kindness, simplicity, and generosity. He was deeply committed to fostering relationships, promoting reconciliation, and ensuring that everything is done in order, like the spread of Islam.

His house was a mecca of sorts for children, destitute and orphans who thronged in droves, especially during the Zakat period and the month of Ramadan for succour. Alhaji Musa Dan Sallah was a cheerful giver, and God loves cheerful givers. May Allah reward him and grant him eternal rest.

Alhaji Garba mai biredi is a name that rang in the 70s and 80s, especially when it comes to taking care of Almajirai (Islamic pupils/students) and their Malams (teachers). He devoted his life to helping, supporting, and encouraging learning and teaching of the Qur’an.

Also, when it comes to the issue of bakery in and outside Kafin-Hausa for deliciousness, health, affordability, and all that, just put a full stop there. The bakery is still in existence, which is the present day called ‘Salama bread.’ Thank God, his children have emulated the late father’s attitudes of faithfulness, generosity, simplicity, gentility, humility, etc.

I also remember him at the time of the Ramadan fast for what he is doing at iftar and other goodies he used to share with the general public. When you tried coming to his masjid (mosque) close to his house, you will love to come the next day for iftar (breaking the fast).

Alhaji Garba was faithful, an employer of labour, philanthropist, lover, helper, supporter, and encourager of Islamic religious activities. His moralities are worth commending and emulating. He was a very simple, gentle, humble, accommodating, simple-headed man, kind-hearted person, and so friendly. We exchanged nice pleasantries and jokes with him. He does call me ‘Dan Fulani’ as a native/tribal/cultural joke between Fulani and ancient or who were connected with Bare-bari (Kanuri people). May Allah reward him and have mercy on him.

The third person was the late ‘Alhaji, Malam, Baba Idris Suleiman.’ He is an elder brother to Baba Toro. Baba Idi, as some called him. He is the father of Hajiya Hauwa (something). and Alhaji Bello Mam B.

This old man was simple, gentle, and very religious. He liked commiting his life to Islamic activities. He was humble, gentle, and humane attitudes will not give you an edge; he is from a royal family. He is humane and simple to the core.

I remember him always when it comes to magnanimity. Yes, in kindness and generosity he always comes to my memory, especially during the month of Ramadan (fast) because I can vividly reflect back on my memory and guess or say it right. Back in the 70s and 80s, and partly in the 90s, there was no household (family) in the entire Kafin-Hausa town that did not benefit from his generosity at Ramadan every year. That ‘funkaso’ (wheat cake) Ayyah!!! May Allah reward Baba Malam Idi and admit him in Al-Jannar Firdaus.

The fourth person was an all-round businessman. If you are talking of a typical, encompassing, promising business tycoon in Hausa land when you mention the person in the name of Alhaji Ismail, popularly known as Alhaji Badali, just match break. His name as a very wealthy man rang in Kafin-Hausa and its surroundings in the 70s and 80s. He engaged in farming, textiles, PZ (provisions), and transportation. Despite being a very rich man, his lifestyle was worth extolling, commending, and emulating. He was a humane, religious, and easygoing gentleman. His house was just a mecca of sorts, with people mostly his employees and those who came to seek help in one way or the other. He is the biological father of Muhammadu Gwadancy and my friend, Alhaji Musa Abdul Aziz, a.k.a. (Hajindo).

Alhaji Ismail promoted peace and made Kafin-Hausa a liberal place and brought positive initiatives to the community. He helped many to be their best and stand on their own. A philanthropist and a businessman. His life is a lesson and worth emulating. May Allah reward him and place him in the high garden. (Al-Janna)

The person at this juncture is last, not the least, in the list. He is my biological father, Malam (Alhaji) Usman Suleiman, popularly known and called ‘Manu.’. Manu is a name driven from Usman (u) by the Fulbe (Fulani). I can’t be selfish and self-centred if I include my father among the list of the persons in the Kafin-Hausa community who did something worthy of eulogising, commending, remembrance, and emulation. Because he did something that is a virtue.

In the 70s, 80s, and 90s, when any person on transit or a stranger, visitor, or wayfarer stepped into Kafin-Hausa town and he or she or they didn’t know anybody or didn’t have a place to put off. The person will be told and directed to go to ‘Manu’s house.’ If the person arrives at our place, even if my dad isn’t around, the person will get food to eat, water to drink, and a place to sleep, and no matter the number of people, when they come, they will definitely be attended to (accommodated). Also, there used to be a villa of Fulanis; the house used to be a Mecca of sorts, especially on market days and during festivities. Our house is an open house for everyone.

My father was a humane, philanthropic, reserved, accommodating, and well-orientated, civilised Fulani man. He believed in giving, as he said goodness comes from giving, and givers never lack. Also, those who want to live meaningfully and well must help enrich the lives of others. It is true, those who choose to be happy must help others find happiness, for the welfare of each is bound up with the welfare of all. May Allah reward him as well and admit him in Jannatul Firdaus, with the rest and all of us.

May Allah accept us if our lives come to an end. May Allah ease us from this trying moment. May Nigeria rise again and work positively well.

Adamu writes from Kafin-Hausa, Jigawa State.