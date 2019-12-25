Remember the poor, weak, sick, Uba Sani urges in Christmas message

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani, has joined millions across the world to felicitate with Christian brothers as they celebrate Christmas, saying, the birth of Jesus Christ, signifies hope, joy, peace and compassion.

The Senator who made the remarks in a Christmas message, urged the wealthy to remember the poor, the weak and the sick,.

“We must endeavour to give them a helping hand and put smiles on their faces.”

He said doing this would be in keeping with the virtues and values which Jesus Christ espoused and pursued with vigour throughout his selfless earthly mission.

“Christ gave succour to the poor, healed the sick and strengthened the weak. We must therefore be Christ – like in our dealings with our distressed fellow countrymen and women,” he said.

The Senator noted also that Jesus Christ made love for one another the epicenter of his message to humanity.

“Love has departed from many Nigerian communities. Conflicts have replaced peaceful coexistence, tolerance and being our brothers and sisters keepers. May this Christmas set the stage for building of lasting peace in our communities,” the Senator prayed.

“I urge us to continue to support our dear leaders especially our President, Governors, leadership and members of National and State Assemblies.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has left no one in doubt as to his determination to stabilize the economy, and infuse integrity, accountability and transparency into governance.

“The 2020 budget, if vigorously pursued, will bring the much needed relief to the Nigerian poor. Our President is pained by the difficult and challenging circumstances of the less privileged in our society and has vowed to lift millions of them out of poverty,” he said.

On Kaduna State, Uba Sani said Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is gradually but steadily changing the face of the state for which he needs the sustained support and encouragement of the people.

“With the massive infrastructural development and empowerment programmes being carried out, Kaduna State will definitely not be the same again.

“On my part, I recommit myself to the growth and development of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone. Our modest efforts are already bearing fruits.

“With continued support and cooperation of our dear stakeholders, our zone will become a model of progress and development,” he said, and prayed the Lord to bless, guard and strengthen the people throughout the celebrations.